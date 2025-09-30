"I don’t get tired" - Cory Sandhagen drops eye-opening remark on Merab Dvalishvili’s wins over Sean O’Malley and Umar Nurmagomedov

Cory Sandhagen is studying Merab Dvalishvili closely as UFC 320 approaches. Dvalishvili is an expert at wearing opponents down with pressure and superior cardio.Elite fighters such as Sean O’Malley and Umar Nurmagomedov fell to his style, succumbing to fatigue or being outwrestled. Sandhagen, however, believes he is different.He enters the cage confident in his conditioning and takedown defense. Sandhagen has faced high-level wrestling before and bounced back immediately when taken down.Speaking about the fight in a recent interview with SHAK MMA, Sandhagen said:&quot;He beat Umar by Umar getting way too tired. I don’t get tired. He beat O’Malley because O’Malley got outwrestled. I don’t get outwrestled. Merab’s way of winning is getting people tired and wrestling them, and no one’s ever beat me like that.&quot;Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments below:In the past, Sandhagen also claimed that Dvalishvili's wide, unpredictable hand movements make him difficult to strike. He plans to match Dvalishvili’s intensity while exploiting mistakes and forcing the champion out of his comfort zone.Merab Dvalishvili acknowledges Cory Sandhagen could be a &quot;hard style&quot; for himUFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili heads into UFC 320 ready for a new challenge. He sees Cory Sandhagen as a difficult stylistic matchup due to his height, stance switching, and versatile striking.Dvalishvili thrives on pressure and takedown control, but Sandhagen’s movement, leg locks, and dynamic attacks could force him to adapt. Previewing the matchup in an interview with UFC, Dvalishvili said:“Cory Sandhagen is a great fighter, and he has finished fighters like Frankie Edgar and Marlon Moraes. He has a win over [Mario] Bautista, who has looked good, and he was always fighting the best guys in the division... He’s the most deserving guy right now. He’s always ready to go and bring it, and he’s the most deserving guy right now.&quot; [H/t: UFC]He added:“We’ve never fought each other. He’s a new challenge, a new fight for me, and I’m excited for this fight. We know that styles make fights, and Cory Sandhagen might be a hard style for me because he’s tall, he’s changing his stances, and he has good cardio, good takedown defense. He attacks leg locks, he has good jiu jitsu, flying knees, spinning kicks. He’s very dangerous.&quot;