"I don’t go and beat LeBron, Kelly Slater, Tiger Woods" - Marlon 'Chito' Vera argues against idea of facing Ryan Garcia in boxing ring

Marlon 'Chito' Vera recently weighed in on Ryan Garcia expressing a desire to compete in an MMA fight and claiming that he would defeat Sean O'Malley.

Garcia believes he would be a natural in MMA, which caught the attention of many UFC fighters and the overwhelming majority didn't share his opinion. While speaking to TobinShow, the bantamweight contender argued against the boxer's claims and mentioned he would not be able to just walk into the sport against a specialist.

Vera used world-class championship athletes like LeBron James, Tiger Woods and Kelly Slater to explain his reasoning for why the boxer is way over his head:

"I respect boxing, I don't think I could beat a [boxing] world champion my size. It's impossible. I don’t go and beat LeBron [James], Kelly Slater, Tiger Woods, you don’t beat specialists on their stuff when you are in a different sport."

It will be interesting to see whether Garcia goes through with an MMA bout in the future to silence the doubters as it doesn't appear as though UFC fighters are too confident in his chances.

Sean O'Malley's coach Tim Welch believes Marlon 'Chito' Vera will lack confidence in rematch

Tim Welch recently weighed in on the upcoming bantamweight title fight between Marlon 'Chito' Vera and his pupil Sean O'Malley, which is scheduled to headline UFC 299.

The bout is a rematch of their 2020 encounter, which saw 'Chito' earn a TKO win. During his appearance on The MMA Hour, Welch mentioned that Vera is a dangerous opponent but doesn't believe he will be as confident because of his recent performances:

"I don't think his confidence is gonna be high. The way he showed up against Cory Sandhagen, he got smoked ... Barely got past a little short Pedro Munhoz, who's not very fast and big, he's a little bit older. So, I don’t think his confidence is super high, but ‘Chito’ is dangerous. He’s really good at getting beat up and then winning, which is a dangerous thing."

Check out Marlon 'Chito' Vera's coach's comments:

