“I don’t like the optics of that” - Logan Paul fears Jake Paul’s “no-name” opponent could ruin his carefully crafted boxing image

Logan Paul harbors concerns regarding Jake Paul's upcoming fight against Andre August.

'The Problem Child' recently announced his comeback to the boxing ring to face professional boxer August on December 15 in Orlando, Florida.

However, following the announcement, the younger Paul sibling received significant backlash from fans, who accused him of selecting a relatively unknown opponent who has been inactive for the past four years.

Logan Paul expressed concern for his younger brother, harboring apprehensions that a potential loss against August may have adverse implications on Jake's flourishing boxing career. During a recent episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, 'The Maverick' stated:

"Jake Paul fighting a guy, I think his name is August on December 15th, non-pay-per-view. He wants to build his resume, he wants to give the fans an experience and he wants to really be a boxer so he's fighting a real boxer. This dude is 10-1, he's a beast, he hits hard and he's fast. I get what Jake's doing but you gotta win, 'cause this no-name comes and starts fu*king up your record and what you're trying to build for the rest of your life... I don't like the optics of that."

Check out Logan Paul's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Jake Paul has been in the limelight within the boxing world for quite some time now, boasting an 8-1 record. However, his boxing career has drawn criticism for predominantly facing retired MMA fighters.

Logan Paul reflects on the significance of the WWE United States title

Logan Paul has shared his perspective on the significance of winning the WWE United States championship.

'The Maverick' secured the belt by defeating veteran superstar Rey Mysterio at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 earlier this month, marking his first title win. Following his victory, Paul emphasized his attachment to the championship, noting that he carries it wherever he goes, even attempting to pawn it for $100,000 in a recent social media video. However, it became evident that he wasn't serious about selling the title.

Expand Tweet

During a recent episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan Paul shared his thoughts on what the WWE championship means to him:

"People ask me like, 'What's so special about the belt? What does it mean?' To me, it's a symbol of accomplishment and trust in the craft and the human. WWE doesn't just give this belt to someone. It is them entrusting you with their publicly traded company worth four billion [dollars] at the moment."

Check out Paul's comments below:

Expand Tweet