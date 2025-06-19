  • home icon
  • “I don’t have a lot of pressure” - Stamp Fairtex fully focused on recovery after relinquishing world title 

By Ted Razon
Published Jun 19, 2025 15:28 GMT
Stamp Fairtex | Image by ONE Championship
Relinquishing the ONE atomweight MMA world championship she worked so hard to get remains a bitter pill to swallow for Stamp Fairtex.

However, if there's one silver lining for the Thai megastar, it's that she no longer has to rush her return and is fully focused on regaining her top form after a harrowing knee injury.

In a recent interview with Nick Atkin, Stamp confirmed that renouncing her 26 pounds of gold to now undisputed atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga was the right thing to do.

"I knew I had to give the belt to Denice. I knew it. I knew it before they announced it, before Chatri [Sityodtong] talked to me. It’s because I haven’t fought for almost two years. And I have to take time for my knee again."
With the pressure of not holding up the division now gone, the promotion's three-sport queen can fully focus on rehabilitating her knee. She added:

"Now, I don’t have a lot of pressure. Before I have a lot [of pressure] cause I needed to train really hard to keep my belt. But, now, it’s okay. I have to just take care of my body, my knee, 100 percent, then go back into the ring again."

Watch Stamp's full interview:

youtube-cover

Stamp assures fans she'll regain her place atop the division

Stamp Fairtex is exercising more patience in her second go-around to return from her career-threatening injury. Admittedly, the Fairtex Training Center athlete might have rushed things, causing her to suffer a setback in recovery.

While saddened by the unfortunate turn of events, Stamp remains positive that she'll one day reclaim the atomweight MMA world title upon her return. She told Nick Atkin:

"I feel bad for myself. But I feel it’s okay. It’s not my time yet. I must get everything back to 100 percent when I go in the ring again."
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
