“I must get everything back” - Stamp Fairtex on losing world title to harrowing knee injury that has threatened her career

Stamp Fairtex has already come to terms with relinquishing her ONE atomweight MMA world title due to a lingering knee injury.

However, the 27-year-old megastar admitted it wasn't an easy process, especially knowing she couldn't properly defend it in battle.

The Thai megastar was supposed to unify the 115-pound MMA crown against interim champ Denice Zamboanga in the now-postponed ONE Championship event in the United States.

However, a setback in her recovery put a wrench in those plans. The virtuous Stamp ultimately did the right thing by letting go of her title, allowing Zamboanga to be elevated as the new undisputed champ.

The promotion's first and only three-sport queen shared in a recent interview with Nick Atkin:

"In the beginning, when I think about the belt…giving it to her [Denice Zamboanga]...my emotions were very not okay because I felt like I trained really hard, fought really hard, to get the belt, and now, I easily gave it to her."

Despite the heartbreaking ordeal, Stamp Fairtex took it like a champ and vowed to regain what's hers once she's back to 100 percent, adding:

"I feel bad for myself. But I feel it’s okay. It’s not my time yet. I must get everything back to 100 percent when I go in the ring again."

Stamp Fairtex is not closing the door on a future match-up with Denice Zamboanga

Fight fans worldwide are eager to witness former training partners and good friends Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga finally clash.

For now, however, the whole world must exercise patience and allow Stamp to fully heal from her career-threatening injury.

Meanwhile, the former atomweight MMA world champion is also quite optimistic that this dream showdown will still happen down the line. She told Nick Atkin:

"It’s better if I give my belt to her because everyone wants the belt, and everyone wants to be the champion. So, I just gave my belt first, and if everything is 100 percent, I will fight with her again."

Watch Stamp's full interview:

