"I don’t need this torture" - Footage of Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou face-to-face at PFL leaves MMA fans desperate for more

Jon Jones recently came face-to-face with Francis Ngannou at the PFL 5 event in Atlanta, and the two had a conversation under PFL president Ray Sefo's watchful eye.

While it's no secret that there is no love lost between Jones and Ngannou, fans were particularly upset about the face-off due to the disappointing improbability of them ever fighting each other. With the former UFC heavyweight champion now signed to PFL, Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones may go down as one of the greatest fights that will never be.

Disappointed fans reacted to a tweet showing a video of them meeting and made their reactions known in the comments section of @MMAJunkie's post.

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou had a cageside conversation after tonight's PFL main event.

One fan quote-tweeted the video asking why fellow fans chose to continue hoping for the fight to materialize, writing:

"Why are we choosing to give ourselves MMA blue balls? We ain’t getting this lmao. Everybody just sit down. I don’t need this torture."

Another fan wrote:

"The heavyweight fight we all want and love."

One user commented under @PFLMMA's post of the same video, stating:

"The Baddest Man on the planet Face to Face with the current UFC heavyweight champion."

One fan expressed his dismay by commenting:

"It's a shame we'll probably never get this fight."

Another fan opined:

"I'm actually a little disappointed. I know they are prize fighters but c'mon. They had a chance to fight right then and there."

Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou: What did 'Bones' say to 'The Predator' at PFL 5?

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou recently ran into each other at the PFL 5 event at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta.

'The Predator' attended the event to enjoy the fights and discuss his historic signing during the broadcast, while 'Bones' was there to corner his teammate Maurice Greene, who competed in the event’s headliner.

Soon after the main event concluded, in which Greene lost a unanimous decision to Ante Delija, Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou came face-to-face for a mildly tense but respectful face-off. The videos show the two MMA stars smiling throughout their conversation. At one point, Jones can be heard saying to Ngannou:

"You don’t want no smoke."

Both fighters continued their conversation by claiming to be the heavyweight king, which led to a tense handshake between the two. Jones can be heard saying, "We'll see."

Jon Jones can also be heard asking Francis Ngannou if he's been wrestling and adds, "It's going to take more than a year" to reach his level. Jones then responds to Ngannou's taunt about dodging him and says:

"I had to get enough size to kick your ass."

