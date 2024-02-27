“I don’t see any holes in his ground game” – Jeremy Miado dissects Keito Yamakita’s grappling ahead of Qatar showdown

Filipino strawweight MMA contender Jeremy Miado is gearing up for a hard matchup with Japanese star Keito Yamakita, as they will be the curtain-raisers of the historic ONE 166 card on March 1, which will happen inside the packed Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

Ahead of his pivotal match, Miado spoke to One Sports and identified the solid aspect of Yamakita’s combat sports skill set that he could potentially double down on fight night against him.

‘The Jaguar’ said:

“I don’t see any holes in his ground game. He beat Alex Silva, so that says a lot about his ground game.”

The 31-year-old pointed out the victory of ‘Pocket Monk’ against former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Alex Silva, who was known to be an elite BJJ black belt practitioner, but he was able to comfortably beat during his promotional debut in March 2023.

But Miado aims to snap his two-fight skid from his back-to-back losses to Mansur Malachiev and Lito Adiwang.

Prior to these defeats, the T-Rex MMA and Jaguar MMA representative had a four-fight win streak that propelled him to the top five rankings of the division.

Jeremy Miado wants to score another highlight-reel knockout victory

As part of a historic event, Miado will be looking to put on an incredible performance for fans and steal the show by scoring another highlight-reel finish of Yamakita in their impending bout.

He wants to replicate the show-stopping knockout he recorded against Miao Li Tao in November 2019 at ONE: Age of Dragons.

If not a spectacular finish, the Filipino slugger looks to piece up his Japanese foe with his top-level striking skill that is boxing-based.

ONE 166: Qatar is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on March 1.