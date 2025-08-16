"I don’t think he got under his skin at all" - Fans react as Dricus du Plessis insists he got inside Khamzat Chimaev’s head ahead of UFC 319

Dricus du Plessis recently made comments suggesting that he has gained a mental edge over Khamzat Chimaev ahead of their upcoming fight. These remarks have caught the attention of fans and sparked various reactions.'Stillknocks' will be defending the middleweight title at UFC 319, facing the unbeaten Chimaev, who has a record of 8-0 in the promotion. Following their final face-off before the matchup, du Plessis appeared confident about getting under the skin of his challenger, even provoking some shoves during the encounter.Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of UFC's post on Instagram to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;I don’t think he got under his skin at all, it’s just that Chimaev is always intense 😂&quot;Others commented:&quot;Chimaev just happy to fight someone while DDP overanalyzing the fight&quot;&quot;DDP sounds scared lol. When he said he's gonna feel it tomorrow. Sounded so uncomfortable 😂&quot;&quot;The difference in mentality. Always a @khamzat_chimaev fan. Good luck brotha!&quot;&quot;DDP by intimidation&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction to Dricus du Plessis' comments [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]MMA analyst previews Khamzat Chimaev's chances against Dricus du PlessisSince his UFC debut, Khamzat Chimaev has secured dominating victories over the majority of his opponents. Out of his eight fights in the promotion, he has won five fights in the first round. On the other hand, Dricus du Plessis demonstrates a gritty and unconventional fighting style, which has contributed to his unblemished record of 9-0 in the UFC.In a recent discussion on Submission Radio, MMA analyst Luke Thomas previewed Chimaev's chances against du Plessis, saying:&quot;I would say the cleaner of the two is definitely Khamzat. Khamzat at what he wants, has a good jab. He can stick behind it. And one of the interesting parts about Khamzat, and this is why he's such a dynamic talent, he's got power too... So, to me, that makes it kind of interesting. It's just I don't really know what that's going to be like against DDP.&quot;He added:&quot;It's a question of how Khamzat, how much has he progressed in that department and how committed to a sane, steady approach is he? I think a sane, steady approach he can win.&quot;