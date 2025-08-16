  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "I don’t think he got under his skin at all" - Fans react as Dricus du Plessis insists he got inside Khamzat Chimaev’s head ahead of UFC 319

"I don’t think he got under his skin at all" - Fans react as Dricus du Plessis insists he got inside Khamzat Chimaev’s head ahead of UFC 319

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 16, 2025 14:08 GMT
Fans react to Dricus du Plessis
Fans react to Dricus du Plessis' (left) comments after Khamzat Chimaev (right) face-off. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Dricus du Plessis recently made comments suggesting that he has gained a mental edge over Khamzat Chimaev ahead of their upcoming fight. These remarks have caught the attention of fans and sparked various reactions.

Ad

'Stillknocks' will be defending the middleweight title at UFC 319, facing the unbeaten Chimaev, who has a record of 8-0 in the promotion. Following their final face-off before the matchup, du Plessis appeared confident about getting under the skin of his challenger, even provoking some shoves during the encounter.

Check out the post below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of UFC's post on Instagram to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"I don’t think he got under his skin at all, it’s just that Chimaev is always intense 😂"

Others commented:

"Chimaev just happy to fight someone while DDP overanalyzing the fight"
"DDP sounds scared lol. When he said he's gonna feel it tomorrow. Sounded so uncomfortable 😂"
Ad
"The difference in mentality. Always a @khamzat_chimaev fan. Good luck brotha!"
"DDP by intimidation"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans&#039; reaction to Dricus du Plessis&#039; comments [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]
Fans' reaction to Dricus du Plessis' comments [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]

MMA analyst previews Khamzat Chimaev's chances against Dricus du Plessis

Since his UFC debut, Khamzat Chimaev has secured dominating victories over the majority of his opponents. Out of his eight fights in the promotion, he has won five fights in the first round. On the other hand, Dricus du Plessis demonstrates a gritty and unconventional fighting style, which has contributed to his unblemished record of 9-0 in the UFC.

Ad

In a recent discussion on Submission Radio, MMA analyst Luke Thomas previewed Chimaev's chances against du Plessis, saying:

"I would say the cleaner of the two is definitely Khamzat. Khamzat at what he wants, has a good jab. He can stick behind it. And one of the interesting parts about Khamzat, and this is why he's such a dynamic talent, he's got power too... So, to me, that makes it kind of interesting. It's just I don't really know what that's going to be like against DDP."
Ad

He added:

"It's a question of how Khamzat, how much has he progressed in that department and how committed to a sane, steady approach is he? I think a sane, steady approach he can win."
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications