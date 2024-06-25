“I don’t think it’s easy as everyone is saying” - Superlek Kiatmoo9 not underestimating Kongthoranee

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand is expected to steamroll his opponents each time he steps into the ring.

But the 28-year-old veteran is quick to remind fans that every fighter at this level is dangerous, especially his upcoming foe Kongthoranee, a fellow Thai Nak Muay.

Superlek spoke to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, and laid out his next challenge. 'The Kicking Machine' said:

"I don’t think it’s easy as everyone is saying. First of all, it’s important to keep in mind that when a Thai athlete fights a Thai athlete, they would know their style. I would know his style, he would know my style. So it’s different when we fight a foreign athlete."

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 is set to lock horns with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in the co-main event at ONE Friday Fights 68: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 28th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Superlek looks to move on quickly from Kongthoranee fight to face Jonathan Haggerty in September

'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 has one main goal in his upcoming fight against Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, and that's to emerge victorious, as well as unscathed.

That's because not long after, Superlek will be taking on 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Superlek and Haggerty go to war at ONE 168: Denver, in ONE Championship's return to United States soil. The event broadcasts live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Friday, September 6th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.