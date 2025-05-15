“I don’t view myself as a mentor” - Prajanchai staying humble despite positive influence on fellow ONE world champions

Though he may only be 30 years old, two-sport ONE world champion Prajanchai has already become a source of inspiration for many fighters.

Since making his ONE Championship debut three years ago, Prajanchai has earned a laundry list of highlight-reel victories, defeating the likes of Joseph Lasiri, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and Jonathan Di Bella.

Along the way, he's captured both the ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships.

As a result, he's been seen as something of a mentor to young and aspiring fighters. But through all the fame and recognition, Prajanchai is trying to stay humble and just help his fellow athletes achieve their dreams:

"Well, I don't view myself as a mentor, and I don't consider myself, like sparing or giving advice, as teaching. I would say it's more like just exchanging knowledge because everyone is different, but everyone is good at something different".

"Maybe I'm good at this, and then another person is good at that. It's not like I'm better than anyone. So it's more of like exchanging experience and know-how."

Prajanchai eyeing a flyweight superfight with Takeru Segawa

While Prajanchai's success inside the Circle has come as a strawweight, the Thai fan favorite is eyeing a potential move up to flyweight. However, it all hinges on one specific fight:

"Moving up to flyweight, it's not for sure yet, but I'm just thinking that in the future. If there's an opportunity for me to face Takeru [Segawa], I think that would be great because he's famous, he's a superstar. I think that would be really good for me."

While Takeru has seen his fair share of struggles under the ONE Championship banner, there's no denying that 'The Natural Born Crusher' is a massive name in the world of kickboxing, and would be a massive feather in the cap of Prajanchai to fight him, let alone win.

But before Prajanchai can make the move to flyweight, he has some unfinished business to take care of at strawweight.

