"I don’t wanna get into a fight with Hunter no more” - Henry Cejudo alludes to friction with Dana White’s right-hand amid Dominick Cruz fight talks

UFC CEO Dana White's right-hand man, Hunter Campbell, currently operates as the Chief Business Officer (CBO) of the promotion. A previously unknown personality, Campbell was thrust into the limelight following the release of Fight Inc: Inside the UFC in 2024.

The documentary gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the world's biggest MMA promotion operates. This was where Campbell's presence became truly known, as he was front and center for much of the fighter negotiations present in the documentary.

With Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz having recently traded words about a potential rematch, 'Triple C' inadvertently hinted at past friction with Campbell while discussing whether he'd fight Cruz again.

Cejudo previously retired from MMA after beating Cruz at UFC 249 in 2020, but many believe his retirement to have been a negotiation tactic to receive a better contract from UFC brass - which he did not ultimatety get.

During a recent episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast hosted by Cejudo alongside Kamaru Usman, the former two-division champion said:

"If the UFC wants to make [Cejudo vs. Cruz 2] let's make it happen... I don't wanna get into a fight with Hunter [Campbell] anymore. I'm allowing Hunter to really pick the fight, if he wants to give Dominick Cruz that fight then let's do it."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (1:32):

Tom Aspinall shares Dana White and Hunter Campbell's cage-side hint at him facing Jon Jones next

With the entire MMA fanbase calling for a fight between heavyweight champion Jon Jones and interim champion Tom Aspinall, the Manchester native's recent admission will be welcomed with open arms by fans.

Jones successfully defeated Stipe Miocic to defend his title at UFC 309, while Aspinall sat octagon-side in the front row.

According to the 31-year-old, following the conclusion of the heavyweight title fight, both Dana White and Hunter Campbell both indicated that he would be next in line to face 'Bones'.

During an interview with ESPN MMA following the event, he said:

"When Jones was doing his [post-fight] speech, I was looking directly at the UFC brass, Dana [White] and Hunter [Campbell] and both of them turned to me at the same time and pointed at me and winked. At the same time. To me, that says [there is] something big in the pipeline. As I said a moment ago, it's the biggest fight."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (6:05):

