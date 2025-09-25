“I don’t want to be beaten” - Anatoly Malykhin plots vintage performance against ‘Reug Reug’ at ONE 173

Former three-division ONE world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin of Russia promises fans an explosive return to form when he takes on undisputed ONE heavyweight MMA world champion ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane in their highly anticipated rematch at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.The 37-year-old Russian powerhouse suffered the first defeat of his professional career via split decision to the Senegalese wrestling sensation at ONE 169 last year. That loss ended his unprecedented perfect run through the world’s largest martial arts organization. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMalykhin vows to showcase the aggressive, knockout-hungry mentality that made him one of the most exciting fighters in ONE Championship. He was also the first in MMA history to simultaneously hold three world titles across three different weight classes.‘Sladkiy’ told ONE Championship in an interview:&quot;I don't want to be beaten. You will see the same Anatoly who knocks out his opponents, whom you all love. The version that always goes forward, hunts for a knockout, goes for a bonus, and gives himself completely in a fight. You will see that old Anatoly, fully motivated and rested.&quot;Anatoly Malykhin says his prime focus has renewed: “I’m a beast on the hunt”‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin can’t predict what happens when he and ‘Reug Reug’ Oumar Kane lock horns inside the Circle at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16. But he can promise one thing. He’s back and ready to attack.Malykhin told ONE:“Now, I’m a beast. I’m a beast on the hunt. I removed all this [negativity] from my head, and I’m simply enjoying every moment again. I enjoy training again, waking up early, training, and improving my techniques. I’m constantly looking to improve my technique and looking for something new.”ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri will go down live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, November 16. The blockbuster billing features several world title bouts and is one of the most anticipated events in the promotion’s history.North American fans can check local listings for how to watch the show live, or head to onefc.com for more information.