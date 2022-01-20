“I don’t want to fight against my friend” - Saemapetch relieved that close friend Tawanchai wants to move up a weight class 

Saemapetch Fairtex is glad that he does not have to stand in the opposite corner of the Circle against close friend Tawanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym again.

The two Thai strikers clashed at ONE: Heavy Hitters on January 14th. Despite coming into the bout confident of securing a win against his longtime friend, Saempaetch was on the receiving end of a left hand that left him unconscious.

Following the bout, Tawanchai told ONE commentator Mitch Chilson that he wants to move up a weight class to challenge Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy for ONE featherweight Muay Thai gold. This announcement brought great relief to Saemapetch.

Speaking to ONE Championship earlier this week, he said:

“When Tawanchai announced that he would fight in the featherweight division, I felt very relieved right now because both of us won’t have to fight with each other anymore. I don’t want to fight against my friend. I have to admit that Tawanchai is a very tough guy to fight with.”

Saemapetch was hesitant to face off against the Bangkok native when he was handed the offer. But the 27-year-old knew he had to accept it as he wanted to place himself in a prime position for a rematch against Muay Thai living legend Nong-O Gaiyanghadao for the bantamweight Muay Thai world championship belt.

He admitted he did not hold anything back against Tawanchai when they squared off at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

“I fought to the fullest without holding back. Everyone can see how serious we were in the Circle. My hits were real, my hurt was real, you can see the proof from bruises on my face here. If we were all holding back, I wouldn't have been hurt like this.”

Saemapetch Fairtex’s spot at the top under threat

The Chiang Mai native understands he must improve or risk losing his No.1-ranked spot in the 65.8kg division.

Saemapetch bounced back from his world title defeat to Nong-O in November 2019 with two back-to-back knockouts against fellow Thai stars Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym and Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai. He has not scored a victory inside the Circle since.

No.2-ranked Rittewada Petchyindee Academy has been eyeing the top spot, and a couple more victories should guarantee him a chance to face Nong-O for the world title later this year.

Meanwhile, Nong-O puts his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line against former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Alaverdi ‘Babyface Killer’ Ramazanov at ONE X on Saturday, March 26th.

