"I don’t want to say too much” - Tom Aspinall makes eye-opening remark on exploiting Jon Jones’ style after UFC 309

Tom Aspinall sat cage-side for Jon Jones' first heavyweight title defense against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309. With the British fighter potentially set to face 'Bones' next, he admitted that seeing Jones fight live made him even more confident about dethroning the champ.

The interim champion stated that he noticed areas of Jones' fighting style that he felt could be exploited, but refused to dive into the details.

Following UFC 309, Aspinall joined a panel of pundits including former UFC fighters Chael Sonnen and Paul Felder on ESPN MMA to discuss the potential heavyweight title unification bout with 'Bones'.

He said:

"I had only seen Jon Jones fight on the TV before. This is the first time I had ever seen him up close... I was almost an arm's length from the UFC octagon... I am so happy that I got to see an up-close version of what Jon Jones looks like at 38 years old at the back end of his career. I'm very satisfied."

When asked to share what stood out about seeing Jones in person, he said:

"The speed, just the speed. There is no chance that he can.. I don't want to say too much."

Catch Tom Aspinall's comments below (3:35):

Dana White claims Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall would be the "biggest heavyweight fight" ever

Jon Jones successfully defended his heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.

Having torn his pectoral tendon in preparation for facing Miocic in Nov. 2023, there was much anticipation to see how 'Bones' would look against someone many consider the best heavyweight fighter of all time.

But Jones showed no indication of ring rust or injury and put on his best performance in years. He stopped the former heavyweight champion via TKO in Round 3 and may be set to face Tom Aspinall next.

UFC CEO Dana White is fully behind scheduling a clash between Jones and the interim heavyweight champion, a fight that fans had hoped would take place at UFC 309.

Following the event, White appeared in front of the media, where he discussed a potential heavyweight title unification bout. He said:

"It would be the biggest heavyweight fight in UFC history by a long shot."

Catch Dana White discussing Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall below (7:02):

