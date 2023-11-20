"I don’t have the words" - Andre Ward explains what made him change his mind about Francis Ngannou

Andre Ward has weighed in on Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury.

'The Predator' and 'The Gypsy King' faced off last month in Saudi Arabia. Heading into the bout, the MMA fighter was a massive underdog, as it was his first boxing match. However, Ngannou performed much better than many expected.

The PFL star knocked down the British boxer in round three. While a big moment, that was just one of many. Ngannou also cut open Fury and nearly scored an upset win. Ultimately, the Brit won by split decision after ten rounds of action.

After Francis Ngannou's boxing match, Andre Ward says he can't doubt him anymore. During a recent interview on The MMA Hour, one of the best light heavyweights of all time, 'S.O.G.,' discussed Fury vs. Ngannou's Saudi Arabia clash.

Ward admitted that he doubted Ngannou entering the bout, like the rest. However, that knockdown changed everything. Recalling his thoughts in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, he stated:

“Styles make fights, and we have to see, but after what he did with Fury, I’m not going to write him off anymore... I just couldn’t believe it, and it was a legitimate knockdown. I don’t know what to make of it. I got to give him his credit. He deserves every bit of what he is getting. I know he’s going to have another big fight or two."

See his comments below (13:00)

After Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury, what's next for 'The Predator'?

A lot has changed in the weeks following Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury.

Firstly, a rematch with 'The Gypsy King' was off the table. Due to Fury's pre-scheduled bout with Oleksandr Usyk, Ngannou's call for a rematch post-fight didn't mean much.

Naturally, he began targeting some of the biggest stars in the sport, including Deontay Wilder. 'The Bronze Bomber' was famously in talks with Ngannou before the latter signed to fight Fury. Furthermore, the two were interested in fighting in the PFL and the boxing ring.

Unfortunately for Francis Ngannou, he's in a wait-and-see position. Despite starting talks with Deontay Wilder, the former heavyweight champion recently signed to fight Joseph Parker late next month.

That bout is currently slated for the co-main event of Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin, set for December 23. While 'The Predator' needs a big fight next, he's stuck on the sidelines for now.