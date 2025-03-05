  • home icon
  • "I was done" - Julianna Pena recalls her "fan girl" moment meeting Donald Trump during UFC event, reveals what the POTUS said 

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Mar 05, 2025 06:29 GMT
Julianna Pena (left) revisits meeting Donald Trump (right). [Image courtesy: @venezuelanvixen on Instagram]
Julianna Pena has opened up about her encounter with Donald Trump at a UFC event. Pena also shared what the newly elected president said to her, expressing her excitement at meeting him.

Pena is an avid Trump supporter and has endorsed the real estate mogul on numerous occasions. During a recent appearance on former UFC fighter and BKFC star Mike Perry's Overdogs Podcast, the reigning bantamweight champion voiced her pleasure at meeting Trump.

''I don't know if somebody whispers in his [Trump] ear, right before he knows that he's gonna have to meet me. But whether they did, whether they didn't, I don't care.''
Pena added by revealing what Trump told her, saying:

''Donald Trump shook my hand and he said, 'Julianna Pena, I am such a fan, it is such a pleasure to meet you. I've seen your fights, I've seen what you have done in the company and you are an incredible fighter. Congratulations on all your success and I can't wait to see you in the future doing bright things.' Like, basically like that. Like, he knew me. Like, he was a fan of me. I turned into like this fan girl, I was like, 'I gotta meet him', and when I finally did and he said my name first and shook my hand, and was like, 'Julianna Pena', look me in the eyes, I was done. It was over. I was like, 'good night.'''
Check out Julianna Pena's comments below:

As for the MMA scene, after a hiatus for two years, Pena returned to the octagon at UFC 307 last year. She captured the women's bantamweight title by securing a split decision win against Raquel Pennington.

Julianna Pena eyes Kayla Harrison as her next opponent

Following her title win at UFC 307, Julianna Pena called out former champion and rival Amanda Nunes for a trilogy fight. However, according to multiple reports, the reigning champion is now expected to face top contender Kayla Harrison at UFC 316 on June 7.

In the aforementioned conversation with Mike Perry, Pena claimed that she has moved on from Nunes and is prepared to face Harrison, saying:

''Kayla Harrison absolutely, because that’s fresh, that’s current. I don’t want to be living in the past, I don’t want to be stuck in the past. I want to be moving forward and keep things pushing over here, and that’s Kayla Harrison.That’s the one that I have my eyes on. That’s my target, that’s my goal, and it would mean the most to me.''
Check out Julianna Pena's comments below (1:03:10):

youtube-cover

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
