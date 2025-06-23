"I was so doped up at that point in my life" - Don Frye reminisces about trilogy fight against Gary Goodridge

Don Frye recently reflected on his trilogy fight against Gary Goodridge and opened about the struggles he was going through at the time. Frye noted that his fighting style and previous bouts took a toll on him.

Frye and Goodridge met twice before in the UFC, which saw the American get the better of the Canadian on both occasions. Their trilogy took place at Pride Shockwave 2003, which saw 'Big Daddy' avenge his losses by earning a knockout after dropping 'The Predator' with a head-kick at 39 seconds of the first round.

WEISS SPORTS posted a clip from their interview with Frye and Goodridge to their YouTube channel, which shows the MMA legends sharing their thoughts on their rivalry. 'The Predator' admitted that he wasn't in a great place in his life and was feeling the effects of his infamous slugfest against Yoshihiro Takayama the previous year, which resulted in his decline. He said:

"I was so doped up at that point in my life. After the Takayama fight, I was doped up on every fight after that... Takayama stole my soul in that fight and I was hurt and I was on pain pills, which is a mistake."

Check out the full clip featuring Don Frye's comments below (0:18):

Gary Goodridge says he was also injured ahead of trilogy fight against Don Frye

Gary Goodridge also disclosed that he was injured ahead of his trilogy against Don Frye at Pride Shockwave 2003.

In the aforementioned clip, Goodridge admitted that he wouldn't be able to last very long and mentioned that seeing Frye dealing with an injury gave him a slight sense of relief. He said:

"You could see [Frye] was in pain and I was feeling the exact same way. I was so happy when I was able to notice that about him. So, I said to myself, 'I got one shot at this because I have no energy to fight anything longer than a minute'... That [knockout kick] was just a field goal that came out of nowhere because neither of us had nothing for that fight." [1:27]

Check out the clip of Gary Goodridge's knockout win over Don Frye below:

