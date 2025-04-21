"I was too eager for the knockout" - Liam Nolan reveals tactical error in first meeting with Nauzet Trujillo ahead of rematch

British Muay Thai slugger Liam Nolan recently admitted that he made a crucial mistake in his first match against Nauzet Trujillo in February 2024 at ONE Fight Night 19 that ultimately led to a decision loss.
Ahead of their rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, Nolan spoke with ONE Championship for an interview and told the promotion that he was too desperate to get the job done early in the fight.
Nolan stated:
"In the first round, I think I pushed a little too hard and was too eager to get the knockout."
That fight plan didn't work out for 'Lethal' as he was visibly gassed out after the opening round and got dropped in the second frame, which further added to more gap between him and the Spanish contender in the judges' scorecards.
Now, the 27-year-old athlete is ready to potentially avenge that loss and return to the winner's circle after a brief retirement from the sport.
Liam Nolan said that he'd revert to fighting again one way or another after announcing his retirement last year
Weeks after losing to Trujillo, the Knowlesy Academy representative announced his retirement from professional fighting on his official social media account. However, he revealed that he didn't fully close the door for a comeback.
In the same interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, Liam Nolan said that he expected himself to return inside the ring one way or another down the line:
"Being out, you start banging your head against the wall. You start thinking about how you haven't bought a house yet or other areas of life admin. But even when I posted that message on social media, I knew I'd be back. It's my game. It's my bread and butter."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.