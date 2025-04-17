“I knew I’d be back” - Liam Nolan never closed the door on his fighting career despite brief retirement

Life doesn't always go as planned, and there may come moments when you take a particularly nasty stumble and fall hard enough to reevaluate all your life choices.

That's where UK standout Liam Nolan found himself after his loss to Nauzel Trujillo at ONE Fight Night 19 in February 2024. It was his fourth loss in twice as many bouts - not exactly the grand picture he envisioned when he signed up with the biggest martial arts promotion in the world.

“Being out, you start banging your head against the wall," Nolan told ONE Championship. "You start thinking about how you haven’t bought a house yet or other areas of life admin."

Still, even as he took a step back, he knew he couldn't stay away from the sport for good.

"But even when I posted that message on social media, I knew I’d be back. It’s my game. It’s my bread and butter."

“My goal is still to be world champion” - Liam Nolan says dream to hoist ONE Championship gold remains a top priority

After briefly stepping back to recalibrate, Liam Nolan is hoping that this reset will be his chance for a better promotional run.

He made it clear that his ambition hasn't changed. The goal is still the same, and all that has to change is getting back into the right mindset to chase it down.

"My goal is still to be world champion," Nolan said in a recent interview with Sky Sports. "It's not even changed. After losing that fight, I didn't think, 'I can't do it now'. I can do it still. I'm going to go swinging for this guy, and that's it. It's crazy, but that's what I've got to do the win. I'll do whatever it takes to win."

Watch Liam Nolan in action vs Nauzet Trujillo at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, available for fans in Canada and North America with an active Prime Video subscription.

