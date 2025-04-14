“My goal is still to be world champion” - Liam Nolan says dream to hoist ONE Championship gold remains a top priority

Liam Nolan still dreams of capturing 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

'Lethal' has been a mainstay inside the Circle for many years, earning noteworthy wins over Kim Kyung Lock, Eddie Abasolo, and Ali Aliev. Throughout his 30-fight run, Nolan has scored a laundry list of achievements, including a WBC Muay Thai title.

However, Nolan won't feel fulfilled until he has a ONE world championship strapped around his waist.

"My goal is still to be world champion," Nolan said in a recent interview with Sky Sports. "It's not even changed. After losing that fight, I didn't think 'I can't do it now'. I can do it still."

The fight in question was Nolan's last outing inside the Circle. He came up short against Spanish standout Nauzet Trujillo at ONE Fight Night 19 last year.

Now, Nolan will have the chance to avenge his latest defeat and get his title aspirations back on track.

Liam Nolan seeks redemption at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2

On Friday, May 2, Liam Nolan will get his shot at redemption when he runs it back with Nauzet Trujillo at ONE Fight Night 31 when ONE Championship heads back to the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The first time around, Trujillo landed a unanimous decision victory over Nolan, snapping the Brit's two-fight win streak. Adding insult to injury, 'Lethal' found himself the target of significant criticism following the loss.

“You have to be strong and thick-skinned because people are going to talk, and you have to not care about it," Nolan told the promotion. "You do care, though, so it does hurt to have things said. It’s not easy.”

Will Nolan even the score against Trujillo, or will the Spanish standout make it two in a row against the UK fan favorite?

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

