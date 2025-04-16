“He was very honest with me” - Liam Nolan explains how Chatri gave him the confidence to end brief retirement

'Lethal' Liam Nolan was at a crossroads in his career and decided to step away to contemplate his next move.

The 27-year-old British striker seriously considered hanging up his gloves for good after hinting at retirement earlier this year.

Chatri Sityodtong, though, convinced him otherwise. The ONE Chairman and CEO personally spoke with Nolan and inspired him not to give up on his dreams.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Knowlesy Academy affiliate revealed the heartwarming message he got from the promotion's head honcho that ultimately gave him a change of heart:

“He was very honest with me, too. He told me what I need to be doing when I’m fighting," Nolan said.

"He was telling me the good and bad things he sees and what I can change. He asked if I can fix those things and I agreed. I told him what I needed, and he was cool with that."

Thanks to Sityodtong's guidance and kind words, Liam Nolan is ready to resume his promising career at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video.

'Lethal' will get the opportunity to avenge a previous setback against his tormentor Nauzet Trujillo on May 2, live in US primetime, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Liam Nolan says Chatri Sityodtong is a man of his word

Liam Nolan is extremely grateful that Chatri Sityodtong once again gave him the confidence to trust in his abilities.

The lightweight Muay Thai contender recalled how the ONE Championship boss reminded him of his abilities as a martial artist and vowed to give him a shot at redemption:

“It was a good feeling, having the boss call me like that," he told ONE Championship.

"He told me he’d get me a fight in May and organize it personally. He was a man of his word. Everything he said he’d do, he came through on. So I can’t thank him enough for that.”

ONE Fight Night 31 is free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

