“I’ve fought some of the world’s best” - Liam Nolan has no regrets about his ups-and-downs in ONE Championship

He'll be the first to admit it - Liam Nolan doesn't always get it right the first time. But he learns, and he improves. His journey hasn't been perfect, but every tough fight has been a learning opportunity that takes him one step closer to where he wants to be.

Ad

The British fighter has seen his fair share of highs and lows in ONE Championship.

Experience is part of the process, so he kept pushing through them all, picking up bits of knowledge to piece together a new, improved version of himself.

Now, as he prepares for his upcoming rematch with Nauzet Trujillo at ONE Fight Night 31, Nolan reflects upon his pace when learning things.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“I was always a slow learner," he admitted in an exclusive interview with ONE Championship. "In everything, even my junior fights. But I’ve fought some of the world’s best in this style with the smaller gloves now. I’m not that 21-year-old kid anymore. So, given time, it will come.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Liam Nolan bringing a new dimension to Nauzet Trujillo rematch in Lumpinee: "There's definitely things I'll do differently"

Now 27 years old and with more experience under his belt, Liam Nolan is heading into the rematch with a new mindset. What he might lack in raw aptitude, he's always made up for with tenacity. And this time, he's coming in smarter and more eager to get things right.

Ad

He's spent time breaking down that first fight with Nauzet Trujillo - replaying the moments, analyzing fine details, and figuring out what can be improved.

"I reflect on it a lot. I think about it and watch it back, speak to my coaches. There's definitely things I'll do differently this time round. Coming back, trying to get that momentum back, that's why it's important."

Watch Liam Nolan in action as he returns to the Circle on ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, available for fans in Canada and North America with an active Prime Video subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.