Liam Nolan bringing a new dimension to Nauzet Trujillo rematch in Lumpinee: "There's definitely things I'll do differently"

English striking maestro 'Lethal' Liam Nolan has his radar locked on leveling the series against Spanish knockout wizard Nauzet Trujillo when they meet for their highly anticipated lightweight Muay Thai rematch at ONE Fight Night 31.

The fighting pride of Knowlesy Academy came up short in their first encounter in February last year. But, equipped with desire and motivation, the 27-year-old is determined to rewrite the narrative in their upcoming three-round tilt inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

"I reflect on it a lot. I think about it and watch it back, speak to my coaches. There's definitely things I'll do differently this time round. Coming back, trying to get that momentum back, that's why it's important," the Englishman told Sky Sports.

On top of pulling one back over the Spaniard, this fight represents more than just another fighting opportunity for Liam Nolan – it's a chance for him to regain his confidence after briefly deciding to call it a day last year.

Known for his technical prowess and pinpoint striking accuracy, Liam Nolan has blessed the global stage of ONE Championship with several blockbuster performances. But his defeat to Trujillo last year did hit him quite hard.

That said, a victory inside the Mecca of Muay Thai could pave the way for another glorious run in the lightweight Muay Thai division and perhaps a shot at Regian Eersel's 26 pounds of gold.

Liam Nolan wants world title glory in ONE Championship

The British striker, for his part, remains pumped to hoist the coveted strap, as he told Sky Sports in the same interview:

"My gold is still to be world champion. It's not even changed. After losing that fight, I didn't think 'I can't do it now.' I can do it still."

Find out if he can move a step closer to the world title by tuning in to ONE Fight Night 31, available to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America on Friday, May 2.

