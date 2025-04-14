Liam Nolan ready to add fuel to fiery rivalry with George Jarvis in ONE Championship: “Would be a great fight”

Liam Nolan likes the idea of a fight with his fellow countryman, George Jarvis.

While Jarvis is still working his way up the contender's ladder in ONE Championship—scoring his fourth win under the promotional banner at ONE Fight Night 30 in Bangkok—Nolan is likely a name ONE fans are far more familiar with.

'Lethal' has competed inside the Circle for the last seven years, earning wins over Brown Pinas, Eddie Abasolo, and Ali Aliev along the way.

Now, Nolan thinks it's the perfect time for him and Jarvis to settle their rivalry on martial arts' biggest global stage.

"Me and him have had a rivalry," Nolan said in an interview with Sky Sports. "We're both in the same division, both British. We've got that rivalry, and I think it would be a great fight.”

Jarvis added another impressive win to his resume, defeating Mouhcine Chafi inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium on April 4. Perhaps if Nolan climbs back into the win column in his next outing, he'll find himself on a collision course with 'G-Unit.'

Liam Nolan runs it back with Nauzet Trujillo at ONE Fight Night 31

Liam Nolan will look for his fifth career win in ONE Championship and his 23rd overall when he returns to the Mecca of Muay Thai on Friday, May 2 for ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video.

There, 'Lethal' will go toe-to-toe with a man he's already familiar with, Nauzet Trujillo.

Nolan and Lethal already met once inside the circle, that coming at ONE Fight Night 19 in February 2024. Trujillo scored a unanimous decision victory and snapped Nolan's two-fight win streak in the process.

Will the Brit avenge his only loss in the last three years, or will Trujillo go two up on Nolan?

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

