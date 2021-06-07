"I would eat you alive" - Jake Paul threatens Canelo Alvarez for disapproving of the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight

Jake Paul has sent out an ominous warning to Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez following the conclusion of Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather.

Promptly after tonight's blockbuster PPV headliner fight went the distance, 'Canelo' tweeted a facepalm emoji, ridiculing the entire affair. Alvarez's reaction to the megafight seems to have irked Logan's younger brother, Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' responded to the Mexican boxer on Twitter, scoffing at the Mexican boxer for his inability to sell pay-per-views.

It looks like the younger Paul won't budge from trading blows with the unified super middleweight world champion.

"You can’t sell PPVs. I would eat you alive," wrote Jake Paul in response to Canelo's jab on Twitter.

you can’t sell PPV’s



I would eat you alive https://t.co/oo4qiufrZS — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

Billed as 'The Bragging Rights', the highly-anticipated Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather exhibition bout ended with neither combatant getting their hands raised. Paul leveraged his size advantage and clinched with 'Money' to evade the legendary boxer's attacks.

Overall, the size discrepancy played a major factor throughout the eight-rounds. The fight may have had an anticlimatic ending, but this mega-event could certainly entail a surge in celebrity boxing culture.

Who is Jake Paul fighting next?

Jake Paul will trade leather with none other than MMA royalty Tyron Woodley next. The pro boxing matchup is slated to go down on August 28th, 2021, under the Showtime banner.

Tyron Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion. Woodley is coming off 4 consecutive defeats in the UFC. Following his most recent loss to Vicente Luque at UFC 260, 'The Chosen One' was released from the promotion's roster. Woodley subsequently sought to test free agency and landed a deal with Showtime to box YouTube sensation Jake Paul in the latter's fourth pro boxing fight.

Speaking of Tyron Woodley's payday for the forthcoming Jake Paul bout, T-Wood's manager Malki Kawa (First Round Management) said:

"Yeah, he's getting paid really well. It's one of the best deals I've ever done. It's a tremendous deal. He's getting a large base number, he's getting a cut of the pay-per-view globally. He should walk away with a multi-million dollar payday. His base guarantee is in the millions already, but add on all the other extra stuff, it's a really nice payday."

Tyron Woodley's manager @malkikawa says his fighter " should walk away with a multi-million dollar payday" for his boxing match against Jake Paul:



"It’s one of the best deals I’ve ever done."



Watch full interview: https://t.co/7brESWr5FC pic.twitter.com/aPUgoi6uC0 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 3, 2021

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by aditya.rangarajan