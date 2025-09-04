"I can't even watch him" - UFC star Andreas Gustafsson rips into "nobody" Liver King 

UFC welterweight Andreas Gustafsson has slammed the persona and lifestyle of popular social media personality Brian Johnson, aka Liver King.Gustafsson is an emerging contender in the UFC's welterweight division. He was rewarded with a contract in 2024 after securing a knockout victory in Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS). He won his debut fight this year against Khaos Williams.Johnson gained popularity on social media for his primal bodybuilding methods and his controversial raw meat diet. He has been at the center of controversy in recent years. He was previously exposed for using steroids despite claiming to be natural. Earlier this year, Johnson was taken into custody for making threats towards UFC commentator and podcast owner Joe Rogan.Speaking with Full Send MMA, Gustafsson shared his dislike for Liver King, stating:&quot;I f*ck*ng hate him. I can't even watch him. He’s doing all that shit to be famous, but he’s a nobody. He talks about eating raw food all the time, but is taking steroids all day long. And many [people] believe him that he has never done anything [wrong]. He looks like that because he eats like that. It's not true. I don't like that kind of people.&quot;Check out Andreas Gustafsson's comments about Liver King below:Joe Rogan labelled Liver King &quot;unstable&quot; after vile threatsEarlier this year, Brian Johnson challenged Joe Rogan to a fight, after which Rogan labelled him &quot;unstable&quot; and questioned his mental health.Johnson threatened Rogan via a video that he shared on social media. In this video, he was wearing a wolf pelt and holding two golden firearms. He subsequently travelled to Austin, where Rogan resides, to challenge the podcast owner in person.Rogan reportedly informed the police about these threats, which sparked an investigation and Johnson's arrest. As per legal documents obtained by TMZ, Rogan told the police that Johnson's Instagram post suggests that he is &quot;significantly unstable and seems like he needs help.&quot;