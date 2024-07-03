“I have the same exact moves” - Luke Lessei confident he’ll have Bampara Kouyate’s number at ONE Fight Night 23

Luke Lessei recognizes that his ONE Fight Night 23 opponent, Bampara Kouyate, has a solid skill set in 'The Art of Eight Limbs.' However, the American striker is more than confident that what he brings to the table is even better.

This Friday night, July 5, 'The Chef' will look to prove it when he meets the Frenchman inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand for another night of fights airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada.

Trending

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Luke Lessei offered his assessment of Kouyate's skills compared to his own, saying:

"Yeah. So it's like all of his strengths, I have the same exact moves, the same, and I think that they're better. But I just know that he's gonna be ready to counter. He has good eyes, and he's athletic. He's quick. He's got quick reactions."

After delivering a memorable performance in his promotional debut against 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut, Lessei broke into the win column with a split decision win over Eddie Abasolo at ONE Fight Night 19 this past February.

Bampara Kouyate planning to spoil Luke Lessei's third appearance in ONE Championship

Luke Lessei's pair of solid showings landed him in the No.5 spot in the featherweight Muay Thai division. Heading back to The Land of Smiles, 'The Chef' will look to defend that spot against Kouyate who is still seeking his win inside the Circle.

The 29-year-old French fighter made his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 15 in October, squaring off with Shakir Al-Tekreeti.

After three rounds of entertaining action, Al-Tekreeti was awarded the victory via unanimous decision, handing Kouyate just his second career loss.

He'll look to bounce back against Luke Lessei when he steps back inside the Mecca of Muay Thai for the second time.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 23 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback