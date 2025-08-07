"I didn't expect it to end that fast" - Rungrawee shocked by lack of resistance George Jarvis showed Regian Eersel

Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong expressed his surprise at how quickly Regian Eersel dismantled George Jarvis in their ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title fight at ONE Fight Night 34.The Thai striker, who suffered a knockout loss to Jarvis at ONE Friday Fights 85, witnessed the British challenger get demolished in just 84 seconds by the Dutch-Surinamese world champion inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.&quot;I think Regian did a very good job, but also like, I feel like George looked strong, and I think he looked even stronger than when he was fighting me. So I was surprised. I didn't expect it to end that fast,&quot; Rungrawee told Nick Atkin following their main event matchup.'Legatron's' assessment carries significant weight given his firsthand experience of Jarvis's power and durability during their November 2024 encounter. The Thai striker was sent to the canvas by Jarvis inside the Thai capital city.North American fans can relive the complete ONE Fight Night 34 card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.Watch the full interview below:Rungrawee returns with a dominant display at ONE Fight Night 34Despite having his back against the wall following his shocking knockout loss to 'G-Unit' in his last outing, Rungrawee returned with a solid all-around display at ONE Fight Night 34.The 29-year-old overcame Youssef Assouik via unanimous decision in the co-main event of the card to improve his overall resume to 158-48.Everything worked out perfectly for the Sitsongpeenong representative that night, as he shut down the Danish-Moroccan slugger with his heavy combinations and world-class fight IQ.'Legatron's' triumph also earned him his sixth triumph under the ONE spotlight, with his previous wins coming against Bogdan Shumarov, Shakir Al-Tekreeti, Nauzet Trujillo, Vladimir Gabov, and Mustafa Al-Tekreeti.It may have also positioned him as the next man to challenge Eersel, who has looked simply unstoppable throughout his reign as the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post