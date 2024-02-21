“I expect his game to show up” - Lito Adiwang has high hopes for former teammate Joshua Pacio in Jarred Brooks rematch

ONE strawweight MMA star Lito Adwiang is expecting a better performance from his former Team Lakay teammate Joshua Pacio in his upcoming rematch with Jarred Brooks on March 1 at ONE 166.

This second meeting between Pacio and Brooks for the strawweight MMA gold will go down inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar for the promotion’s first-ever live event in the Middle East country.

In one of his most recent interviews with ONE Championship, Adiwang revealed that he's anticipating a better version of his fellow Filipino fighter, saying:

“For sure, he knows how strong Jarred is now, he knows the precarious positions he has to avoid, and I expect his game to show up this time.”

Pacio absorbed a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Brooks in their first bout in December 2022 at ONE 164, which ended his reign as the division’s undisputed king.

Meanwhile, Lito Adiwang is fresh off his third successive victory after beating former two-time world title challenger Danial Williams on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19, which went down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It was the ‘Thunder Kid’s’ ninth win in the world’s largest martial arts organization, and he might have earned himself a spot back in the top five rankings of the weight class.

Prior to this victory over Williams, Adiwang also scored victories over Adrian Mattheis and Jeremy Miado.

Lito Adiwang doesn’t rule out the possibility of a match with Joshua Pacio when the time comes

The SOMA Fight Club athlete is not closing the door on a potential match with Pacio, who was his former teammate and Filipino compatriot, should they cross paths down the road.

Although Adiwang admitted that it will be tough to face his friend in the talent-jammed strawweight MMA division, he would very much welcome that fight, especially if the world title is on the line for their showdown.

