“I’ll definitely finish him there” – Lito Adiwang confident he can submit Danial Williams in striker vs striker showdown

Former fifth-ranked strawweight MMA contender Lito Adiwang is expecting a striking-heavy fight with Danial Williams in their upcoming MMA match at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16, which will go down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This was an expected forecast from the Filipino stalwart since Williams also competes in Muay Thai and kickboxing matches under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

In fact, the Australian-Thai athlete even challenged for the ONE flyweight kickboxing and ONE strawweight kickboxing world titles, but was turned back by Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Jonathan Di Bella with a third-round knockout and a unanimous decision defeat, respectively.

However, ‘Thunder Kid’ is not ruling out the possibility that ‘Mini T’ could explore the grappling route, as he is also prepared for it and shared this with his recent appearance on the South China Morning Post’s YouTube channel by stating:

“Mini-T is a very very good striker. So I want to prove that I can stand with him. But if he decides to or feels like that we have to go to the ground then I'll definitely finish him there.”

Lito Adiwang showed his grappling chops in January 2020 at ONE: Fire & Fury after submitting Pongsisi Mitsatit in the first round of the bout to claim his fourth win in ONE Championship.

Lito Adiwang is also mentally ready to take on Danial Williams in all-important fight

With his confidence back at its peak due to his two-fight win streak and his enormous upper hand in terms of MMA experience, Lito Adiwang is now fully ready to extend his successive victories to three and make his way back to the top five rankings.

But the SOMA Fight Club representative has also prepared his mental state and convinced himself that he is better than Williams to maximize his chances of getting his hands raised after the fight.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.