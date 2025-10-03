“I expect a tough fight” - Mansur Malachiev ready to face Jarred Brooks’ pressure-heavy style at ONE Fight Night 36

Russian dynamo Mansur Malachiev is expecting a tough going against American ace Jarred Brooks in their scheduled clash this week. He, however, is not fretting too much over it, believing he is every bit prepared for the battle.The two top top-notch MMA fighters duel in a flyweight showdown at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Oct. 3. It is part of the marquee nine-fight offering happening at the famed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.In a pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, Malachiev gave his thoughts on his upcoming match, spotlighting the pressure-heavy game of 'The Monkey God' and how he intends to handle it.The 33-year-old Dagestani fighter said:&quot;I think he’ll try to pressure me. Well, if I let him do it, of course. Yes, I expect a tough fight, but I’ll be ready for anything to win, as my wrestling has always been the best in my career.&quot;My prediction: I’ll win. Of course, if the Almighty so wills. I’ll tell my opponent to be ready for anything. And, I’ll tell the fans not to blink, as the fight will be spectacular and very interesting.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMansur Malachiev has won back-to-back matches after absorbing his first defeat in ONE Championship at the hands of current strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio in October 2023. He boasts of a 3-1 record in his ONE campaign so far.Brooks, meanwhile, is looking to halt a two-fight slide. He was last in action in February, losing to Pacio in their strawweight MMA unification match.ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II is available live in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Jarred Brooks not impressed with Mansur Malachiev's fighting styleWhile Mansur Malachiev is not too concerned over what Jarred Brooks will be packing for ONE Fight Night 36, the feeling is mutual as the Indiana native downplays the threat that the Dagestani fighter poses.The 32-year-old Mash Fight Team standout, the former strawweight MMA king, spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship. Brooks pointed out that he has studied the fighting style of Malachiev and is not too impressed by it.'The Monkey God' said:&quot;I did mock his style a lot, though. His style is kind of whack. He walks like a zombie, coming forward with his hands up.&quot;At ONE Fight Night 36, both Brooks and Mansur Malachiev, top contenders in the strawweight MMA lane, are fighting in a division higher at flyweight. Brooks made his debut in the 135-pound weight class in December last year, losing to Reece McLaren by split decision.