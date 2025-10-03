  • home icon
  • “I expect a tough fight” - Mansur Malachiev ready to face Jarred Brooks’ pressure-heavy style at ONE Fight Night 36

"I expect a tough fight" - Mansur Malachiev ready to face Jarred Brooks' pressure-heavy style at ONE Fight Night 36

By Mike Murillo
Published Oct 03, 2025 04:00 GMT
Top strawweight MMA contenders Mansur Malachiev and Jarred Brooks -- Photos by ONE Championship
Top strawweight MMA contenders Mansur Malachiev (left) and Jarred Brooks (right) [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Russian dynamo Mansur Malachiev is expecting a tough going against American ace Jarred Brooks in their scheduled clash this week. He, however, is not fretting too much over it, believing he is every bit prepared for the battle.

The two top top-notch MMA fighters duel in a flyweight showdown at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Oct. 3. It is part of the marquee nine-fight offering happening at the famed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, Malachiev gave his thoughts on his upcoming match, spotlighting the pressure-heavy game of 'The Monkey God' and how he intends to handle it.

The 33-year-old Dagestani fighter said:

"I think he’ll try to pressure me. Well, if I let him do it, of course. Yes, I expect a tough fight, but I’ll be ready for anything to win, as my wrestling has always been the best in my career.
"My prediction: I’ll win. Of course, if the Almighty so wills. I’ll tell my opponent to be ready for anything. And, I’ll tell the fans not to blink, as the fight will be spectacular and very interesting."
Mansur Malachiev has won back-to-back matches after absorbing his first defeat in ONE Championship at the hands of current strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio in October 2023. He boasts of a 3-1 record in his ONE campaign so far.

Brooks, meanwhile, is looking to halt a two-fight slide. He was last in action in February, losing to Pacio in their strawweight MMA unification match.

ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II is available live in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jarred Brooks not impressed with Mansur Malachiev's fighting style

While Mansur Malachiev is not too concerned over what Jarred Brooks will be packing for ONE Fight Night 36, the feeling is mutual as the Indiana native downplays the threat that the Dagestani fighter poses.

The 32-year-old Mash Fight Team standout, the former strawweight MMA king, spoke about it in an interview with ONE Championship. Brooks pointed out that he has studied the fighting style of Malachiev and is not too impressed by it.

'The Monkey God' said:

"I did mock his style a lot, though. His style is kind of whack. He walks like a zombie, coming forward with his hands up."

At ONE Fight Night 36, both Brooks and Mansur Malachiev, top contenders in the strawweight MMA lane, are fighting in a division higher at flyweight. Brooks made his debut in the 135-pound weight class in December last year, losing to Reece McLaren by split decision.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

