“I expect tough work from him” - Roman Kryklia acknowledges title defense against Lyndon Knowles won’t be a walk in the park

Roman Kryklia knows he might have to bring out his entire arsenal against his fearless challenger Lyndon Knowles this Friday.

These two larger-than-life warriors will duke it out in the main event of ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles inside 'The Mecca of Muay Thai' Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on April 4.

The Ukrainian tower will be defending his heavyweight Muay Thai crown for the first time, and he's excited to do so against a formidable and worthy adversary.

Knowles, after all, is the reigning WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion and is known to pack quite a punch.

Given the British bomber's impressive credentials, Roman Kryklia won't underestimate the challenge awaiting him and is prepared to fight for the full five rounds if need be.

The Champ Belts athlete told Nick Atkin in his pre-event interview:

"I expect tough work from him. He will try to put pressure on me and make low kicks, and try to close the distance. And so I'm ready for this."

Roman Kryklia will once again rely on his imposing 6-foot-7 frame and monstrous power to extend his pristine 6-0 record in the home of martial arts.

We'll soon see which behemoth reigns supreme at ONE Fight Night 30, which will air live in US primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Roman Kryklia says he'll gladly figure in a slugfest with Lyndon Knowles

Lyndon Knowles does prefer to make his fights as dirty as possible, often instigating wild brawls in close quarters.

If the British challenger decides to employ the same tactic against Roman Kryklia, the double champ says he'll make him pay dearly.

The heavyweight Muay Thai and light heavyweight kickboxing kingpin told ONE:

“I expect things to stay technical, but I’m ready for a war. You can plan for one type of fight, and then it turns into a slugfest—that happens more often than you’d think. So, yeah, I’m ready for anything.”

Watch Nick Atkin's full ONE Fight Night 30 pre-event interviews:

