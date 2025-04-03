  • home icon
  "Tricky but elegant fighter" - Fans marvel at Roman Kryklia's display of uncanny athleticism against Andrei Stoica

"Tricky but elegant fighter" - Fans marvel at Roman Kryklia's display of uncanny athleticism against Andrei Stoica

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Apr 03, 2025 11:13 GMT
Roman Kryklia delivered a world-class performance against Andrei Stoica in December 2020. [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Roman Kryklia delivered a world-class performance against Andrei Stoica in December 2020. [Photo via: ONE Championship]

Two-sport ONE world champion Roman Kryklia might be 6-foot-6, but his athleticism and striking abilities mirror those of an athlete who competes in the 145-pound bantamweight or even 155-pound featherweight division.

Ahead of his much-anticipated return to the ONE Circle at ONE Fight Night 30 on Friday, April 4, the world's largest martial arts promotion shared an impressive sequence on Instagram from the Ukrainian standout when he fought Andrei Stoica in December 2020 in defense of the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world championship.

Watch the entire video below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Kryklia's stellar performance had fans singing his praises in the comments section, writing:

"I can see how the other fighter could be a bit confused about what to throw next as he is a tricky but elegant fighter!"
"Those back and forth footwork were so beautiful."
"Those shorts damn. Feels like hammer."
"One hits and one catches, classic."
"The king 👑"
Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]
Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Kryklia will look to flaunt even more of his abilities when he defends the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship against accomplished United Kingdom striker Lyndon Knowles inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Roman Kryklia predicting a knockout victory over Lyndon Knowles

Roman Kryklia has never been beaten in his six-fight ONE tenure, and he does not expect to have his winning streak snapped by one of the head coaches of the world-famous Knowlesy Academy. In fact, he is foreseeing a knockout of Lyndon Knowles.

The Champ Belts affiliate recently told the promotion:

"I don't think this one goes the full five rounds. Heavyweights, small gloves, Muay Thai rules — add in elbows and knees, and there's a high chance of a knockout."

ONE Fight Night 30 will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Edited by C. Naik
