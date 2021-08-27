"I have a family and friends that I take care of" - Jake Paul claims that his hardman image is only inside the boxing ring

Internet sensation Jake Paul has come out and stated that his 'tough guy' persona is only for boxing, and otherwise, he is just a guy trying to provide for his family and friends.

Speaking to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, 'The Problem Child' said that although he is considered a loudmouth when it comes to promoting fights, there is a positive side to him as well.

"I think I'm like Robin Hood. I think I'm the good villain. I'm confusing, that's it. But I'm just me. I don't try to be the good guy, I don't try to be the bad guy. When we talking about fighting and sh*t talking and who I think I can beat, I think I can beat all these guys. So, I'm gonna say it, I think they're all soft. So, I'm a loudmouth in that sense because I am confident in my ability as a fighter. But when I'm outside of the ring, I have a family, I have friends that I care of. I have a purpose to grow this sport," said Jake Paul.

The 24-year-old added that the media has also played a part in portraying him as the bad guy.

"I've always done good things, just people never like to highlight it. The media always is focused on the negative Jake Paul, the bad Jake Paul because that gets more clicks. So, I just do me," said Jake Paul.

See snippets from Jake Paul's interview with Ariel Helwani below:

'Huge Possibility' - Jake Paul hints at a potential fight with Tommy Fury

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Jake Paul talked about the possibility of him fighting Tyson Fury's half-brother Tommy.

"Huge possibility. We have to see how he performs. We have to see if the US audience likes him. We have to see if he can actually bring pay-per-views. That's a big thing with me in finding my opponents, I have to fight somebody who can bring pay-per-views, but I would love to fight him. He's got the name, he's got the looks, he's got the charm, he's got the star power. So, massive possibility of that happening, I would love nothing more and we're both undefeated. So, it would be beautiful to see that."

Paul recently put out a 'hit list' of fighters he wanted to compete against and it had Fury's name on it.

'TNT' will take on Anthony Taylor on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley. He currently has a professional boxing record of 6-0.

