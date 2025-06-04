“I don't fear no one that bleeds” - Freddie Haggerty slams ‘delusional’ Johan Ghazali for claiming he’s afraid of him

Rising star Freddie Haggerty of the United Kingdom did not take kindly to Johan Ghazali's claims that he's ducking a fight with him.

Ad

In an earlier interview, 'Jojo' revealed that the promotion had already offered Haggerty a match against him, but it did not push through since the latter declined.

Addressing the claims in an interview with the South China Morning Post, a heated Freddie Haggerty denied turning down a fight against Ghazali.

"His theory is delusional, and that is the truth. If ONE comes to me, said if I wanted to fight Johan, I would say, yes, like there was no tomorrow."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Team Underground and Knowlesy Academy student continued:

"I done a post because I see it myself. I see it, and I said, I don't fear no one that bleeds the same as I do. And that's God's honest truth."

Ad

Both seen as the future of the stacked 135-pound Muay Thai ranks, a fight between Ghazali and Haggerty has been teased for quite some time now.

For now, the British striker must exercise patience since Ghazali is scheduled to tussle against Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32: Nakrob Vs. Jaosuayai on Prime Video.

Watch the full interview:

Ad

Johan Ghazali wants the smoke against Freddie Haggerty, Estupinan twins

In order to stand out as the brightest young star in the flyweight Muay Thai division, Johan Ghazali is ready to take on his fellow phenoms.

Ad

In an interview with ONE, 'Jojo' expressed his desire to get even with Johan Estupinan, claiming he wouldn't mind going through his twin brother Jordan to get it. The Malaysian-American phenom even threw Freddie Haggerty's name in the mix.

"If I could choose my next fights, I want to fight the golden boys," he said. "I want to fight Freddie. I want to fight the Estupinans [Johan and Jordan]. Johan’s brother is pretty good."

ONE Fight Night 32 will emanate from Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium. Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch it free as it happens live in US Primetime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.