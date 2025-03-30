"I fear his retirement is getting closer" - Fans react to rare Bruce Buffer faux pas as UFC Mexico City

It's rare for Bruce Buffer to make a mistake, but after all, he's also human.

The legendary voice of the octagon made a rare mistake, at UFC Mexico City, announcing Gabriel Miranda as the winner instead of Jamall Emmers following a first-round TKO.

Emmers delivered one of the most dominant performances of the night, dismantling Miranda with crisp boxing. A straight right sent the Brazilian crashing to the mat, and a final flurry of ground and pound sealed the stoppage win. As he awaited his official announcement, Buffer accidentally called out Miranda as the winner.

The veteran announcer quickly realized his mistake and tried to correct it, but the microphone was cut off before he could finish. UFC commentator Daniel Cormier immediately stepped in for the post-fight interview.

Check out the video below:

Several fans took to X to react to the video, writing:

"I feel like Buff has been slipping more frequently as of late. I fear his retirement is getting closer."

"Bruce tried correcting it, but DC said, “It’s my mic time Buff."

"Oops! Bruce can't be perfect all the time."

"Leave the announcing before the announcing leaves you."

"Wow, Bruce is lowkey falling off."

"Damn! My GOAT is getting old."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to rare Bruce Buffer mistake at UFC Mexico City. [Screenshot[s] courtesy: @SpinninBackfist on X]

As for the fight, Emmers secured a dominant first-round TKO victory, despite an early triangle choke attempt from Miranda. Emmers escaped and forced the fight back to the feet and took over. A crisp straight right sent Miranda crashing down, followed by a lead elbow that wobbled him. Emmers then unloaded a barrage of strikes against the fence, forcing the stoppage at 4:06 of Round 1 at UFC Mexico City.

It was a statement win for Emmers, who has faced elite competition throughout his UFC career. Now 4-4 in the promotion, 'Pretty Boy' continues to be a dangerous test in the featherweight division.

