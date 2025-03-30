UFC Mexico City: Manuel Torres vs. Drew Dober: Full video highlights

  • home icon
By Puneet Sharma
Modified Mar 30, 2025 01:14 GMT
Manuel Torres (left) and Drew Dober (right) fought in the co-main event of UFC Mexico City [Image courtesy: Getty]
Manuel Torres (left) and Drew Dober (right) fought in the co-main event of UFC Mexico City [Image courtesy: Getty]

The co-main event of UFC Mexico City featured a thrilling lightweight showdown between Manuel Torres and UFC veteran Drew Dober. The fight was held on March 29 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

Before the encounter on March 29, Dober was on a two-fight losing streak in the promotion. Torres, on the other hand, suffered a brutal knockout loss in his last outing at UFC 306.

The bout turned out to be a short-lived affair as Torres landed a heavy right hand that knocked Dober down. 'El Loco' then proceeded to throw multiple strikes, leading to a knockout victory.

One unique visual from the fight came when after the stoppage Dober stood back up and got into his fighting stance, thinking the fight was still on.

Edited by Puneet Sharma
