"I feel more challenged" - Denice Zamboanga opens up about her fearless approach to combat sports

Denice Zamboanga embraces all the challenges that a career in combat sports presents. After six years of competing under the ONE Championship banner and a slew of wins against some of the biggest names in atomweight MMA, Zamboanga is finally a world champion.

'The Menace' climbed to the top of the mountain in January, dismantling Alyona Rassohyna and landing a stunning second-round TKO to claim the ONE interim atomweight MMA world championship at ONE 170.

Next, she'll look to exchange that interim belt for the undisputed gold when she meets reigning ONE atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex this summer.

'The Menace' sat down with Atleta Filipina to discuss her bustling combat sports career and how it all began. When asked what initially drew her to martial arts, Zamboanga said:

"In combat sports, I feel more challenged. I like the part that I am challenging myself."

Check out Denice Zamboanga's interview below:

Denice Zamboanga goes for undisputed gold at ONE 173

If Denice Zamboanga likes challenges, she's in for a pretty big one on Friday, August 1, when ONE Championship heads back to the United States for one of the biggest fight cards of the year, ONE 173, emanating live from Ball Arena in The Mile High City—Denver, Colorado.

In the main event of the evening, Zamboanga will square off with a friend, former teammate, and ONE's only three-sport world champion, Stamp Fairtex.

Originally, the two were scheduled to meet at ONE 167 in June, but Stamp was forced to withdraw after tearing her meniscus while training. Since then, the Thai superstar has undergone surgery and is expected to be 100% and ready to go by the time fight night rolls around.

It will be Stamp's first time defending her atomweight crown. Will her long layoff play a role in one of the most anticipated atomweight MMA fights in ONE history? We'll find out in just a few short months.

For more details on ONE 173 on Friday, August 1 in Denver, Colorado, visit ONE Championship’s official website and stay up to date via the promotion’s social media channels.

