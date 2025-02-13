“I feel more complete” - Felipe Lobo teases bigger things to come after decisive finish to rivalry with Saemapetch

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Demolition Man' Felipe Lobo of Brazil returned to action last weekend and achieved the redemption he came for.

The 31-year-old Revolution Muay Thai Phuket representative scored his second stoppage victory over Thai rival Saemapetch Fairtex, finishing his opponent via technical knockout in the third round of their clash at ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video.

Speaking to Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Lobo talked about the win and his exemplary performance.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'Demolition Man' said:

"I feel amazing. It was a very good fight. Saemapetch is really good at coming back. Really feels good to be back again. Yes, I trained my defense a lot. A very good display for this fight. I feel more complete."

ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, Feb. 8.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Felipe Lobo says he 'deserves' rematch with Jonathan Haggerty after beating Saemapetch at ONE Fight Night 28

Following his resounding knockout win over Saemapetch Fairtex, Felipe Lobo believes he has done enough to warrant a rematch against former bantamweight Muay Thai king 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty.

Lobo came close to beating Haggerty in February last year but fell via third-round TKO. Now, he's looking to run it back with the Englishman.

'Demolition Man' told Bangkok Post:

"I’m happy to wait. I want to go to the top as well. I want to fight the best fighters. Nabati is a good fighter, he’s coming up very well, but I feel that I need to do my rematches first. I deserve my rematch."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Felipe Lobo's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.