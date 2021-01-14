'I feel free' - Conor McGregor narrates a stunning animated short about stepping in the octagon

Conor McGregor’s much-anticipated return to the ring is edging closer and The Notorious One has narrated a stunning animated short about stepping into the Octagon. The Irishman will take on Dustin Poirier in a rematch at UFC 257 on 'Fight Island' in Abu Dhabi on January 23.

The 32-year-old has been out of action since his incredible 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerone at UFC 246 last January.

In an animated promo video released by BT Sport, Conor McGregor spoke of how free he feels and without any pressure ahead of his rematch with Poirier.

The video resembles the one used by Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of his UFC 254 return against Justin Gaethje.

‘’When I finally step on that Octagon and place my bare feet on that special UFC canvas, I feel free. I do it for the competition.’’ said McGregor.

The former UFC champion described the Octogon as his playground. He said when outside the cage, he feels like he is bound by shackles and chains but when inside he gives his best.

‘’I prepare to die in there. Not a lot of people can understand that. That’s why I don’t know about nothing else. I do not pay attention to nothing else. I’m doing what I was paid to do here to do.’’ said McGregor

Conor McGregor steps into The Octagon again with only victory in mind

Conor McGregor will be eyeing another victory on his return to the UFC Octagon since his impressive knockout of Donald Cerrone a year ago.

In his last fight with Poirier, The Notorious One took him down in the first round and has vowed to defeat him even faster this time.

However, the Irishman has been out of the sport since June after announcing his retirement. While some may have questioned his fitness level, he would be looking to prove doubters wrong.