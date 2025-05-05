"I feel good" - Nong-O over the moon after exacting revenge vs Kongthoranee at ONE Fight Night 31

Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama completed his redemption mission at ONE Fight Night 31.

Three months after being beaten by Kongthoranee Sor Sommai inside the fabled Lumpinee Stadium, the striking legend returned to the same venue and made sure misfortune didn't strike twice.

Nong-O reminded the world why he's one of the best technicians in the discipline, and walked away with a US$50,000 performance bonus.

The 38-year-old veteran couldn't contain his emotions during his post-fight interview with Circle-side commentator Mitch Chilson.

"I feel good. First of all, thank you, ONE Championship. Once again, you gave me the rematch with Kongthoranee again, and then I can win today."

His unanimous decision triumph in the main event of the card simultaneously put an end to his two-match skid.

It was also his first win in the promotion's talent-jammed flyweight Muay Thai division, one which should move him closer to a shot at the division's vacant crown.

As for Kongthoranee, the 28-year-old suffered only his third defeat on the global stage of ONE Championship in 14 outings. The No.3-ranked contender should be able to reverse his fortunes when he returns next.

Nong-O credits his teammates for ONE Fight Night 31 success

In the same in-ring interview with Chilson, Nong-O took the opportunity to thank ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, Trainer Gae, and ex-bantamweight kickboxing king Petchtanong Petchfergus for helping him throughout his pre-fight preparations.

"I have Superbon, I have my brother Petchtanong, I have Trainer Gae. Trainers [taught] me [well]. And then, Superbon and all the team supported me today. So I won," he shared.

The striking maestro spent his entire camp at Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can rewatch the entire ONE Fight Night 31 card via Amazon Prime Video.

