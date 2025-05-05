“Make it happen again” - Thai legend Nong-O Hama eyes a shot at ONE Championship gold after inspiring win over Kongthoranee

Nong-O Hama wants nothing more than to have ONE Championship gold draped over his shoulder once again.

The Thai legend is coming off an inspiring unanimous decision win over Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in their flyweight Muay Thai rematch in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31 this past weekend at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Nong-O has always been adamant that he wants to mount a charge at the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, and he doubled down on that golden desire on Instagram.

He posted:

"Make it happen again 💯🔥"

Nong-O Hama is one of history's most decorated and greatest Muay Thai fighters and was integral in elevating the modern Lumpinee Stadium's mystique to unprecedented levels.

The 38-year-old legend was already a multi-time Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadium world champion before he arrived at ONE Championship in 2018.

Upon arriving on the global stage, Nong-O racked up multiple world titles at an insane rate, becoming an eight-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion from 2019 to 2023.

He also defended his throne seven consecutive times, which is tied with former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Bibiano Fernandes and ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan for most in the promotion.

Now that he's at another weight class, Nong-O is determined to rediscover his world championship form at the 135-pound division.

Nong-O's win at ONE Fight Night 31 over Kongthoranee also held personal significance since the 28-year-old initially beat the Thai icon in their first meeting at ONE Fight Night 28.

Determined to erase the bitter memory from February, the 38-year-old Nong-O brought the fight to his younger opponent and even survived a knockdown scare in the second round.

Nong-O's overall aggression and more accurate flurries ultimately earned all three of the judges' scorecards.

Nong-O Hama proud to Muay Thai's explosive growth in ONE Championship

Nong-O Hama has seen Muay Thai's exponential growth over the past years, and he couldn't be prouder to witness his beloved sport reach unseen heights in ONE Championship.

In an interview with the promotion before ONE Fight Night 31, the Muay Thai icon said:

"The division is stacked with a lot of talents. We have a lot of up-and-coming (local) Muay Thai fighters, and also a lot of foreign Muay Thai fighters. There are a lot of good fighters coming up, and it is exciting to see."

