“It is exciting to see” - Nong-O happy to see incredible talent from all over the world filling up the flyweight Muay Thai ranks

Nong-O Hama talked about the increase of talent in the "stacked" flyweight Muay Thai division.

Nong-O, a former eight-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, officially moved down to the flyweight division earlier this year.

At 38 years old, the Thai legend brings a threatening level of experience and durability to an already-loaded flyweight division featuring Nong-O Hama, Kongthoranee Sor Sommai, Nakrob Fairtex, and more.

Nong-O recently spoke about the flyweight Muay Thai division during his ONE Fight Night 31 pre-fight interview, saying this about the depth of talent:

"The division is stacked with a lot of talents. We have a lot of up-and-coming (local) Muay Thai fighters, and also a lot of foreign Muay Thai fighters. There are a lot of good fighters coming up, and it is exciting to see."

Nong-O looked to make a splash in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division when he fought number three-ranked Kongthoranee in February. Kongthoranee narrowly emerged victorious by split decision, a result debated amongst the ONE community.

On Friday, May 2, Nong-O will have an opportunity to avenge his defeat against Kongthoranee in an immediate rematch. The flyweight Muay Thai contenders are scheduled to headline ONE Fight Night 31 in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 31 goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium. Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Nong-O's ONE Fight Night 31 pre-fight interview below:

Nong-O plans to enter flyweight title picture with win in Kongthoranee rematch

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai division has been without a champion since Rodtang vacated the world title in late 2024.

No.3-ranked Kongthoranee could be one win away from a title shot, but he must focus on ending his series with Nong-O.

Meanwhile, Nong-O might avoid a trilogy bout with Kongthoranee if he can secure a decisive win at ONE Fight Night 31. The former bantamweight champion's star power and resume would quickly become a top contender at flyweight.

Firstly, Nong-O and Kongthoranee are focused on their upcoming clash at Friday's event. The Thai strikers have the potential to produce a Fight of the Year contender in their upcoming rematch.

