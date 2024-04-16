"I feel healthy right now' - Former double champ Aung La N Sang says he's still in peak condition at 38 years old

Former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion Aung La N Sang still has a lot left in the tank.

At 38 years old, there's no doubt that 'The Burmese Python' is already entering the twilight of his storied career.

Then again, Aung La is a firm believer that you're only as young as you feel.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, the Kill Cliff FC standout made it clear that he's still in his prime, regardless of what the naysayers say:

"I mean you never know, you know. I feel healthy right now. I feel strong in training. I'm stronger than I've ever been and I feel good physically. I feel good. I rest a little bit more but two hours of training is still nothing for me."

Watch Aung La N Sang's full interview with Nic Atkin:

Truth be told, it seems that Aung La N Sang has taken a sip from the fountain of youth as of late.

The Myanmar icon finished off his last three opponents in style, including TKO victories over Yushin Okami and Gilberto Galvao.

'The Burmese Python' followed that up with a stunning submission of Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10 last year.

Anatoly Malykhin not keen on fighting Aung La N Sang

After getting a second wind in his career, Aung La wants to reclaim his place atop the middleweight MMA pecking order.

To do so, he must get past the undefeated juggernaut Anatoly Malykhin, who recently claimed the 205-pound MMA world title after ousting Reinier de Ridder.

However, it looks like the three-division MMA kingpin is not excited with the idea of throwing down with Aung La, given his affinity for the 'The Burmese Python'.

'Sladkiy' said in a South China Morning Post interview:

"I like Aung La. He's my friend," Malykhin said. "I wouldn't be fighting with him. He's my brother."

