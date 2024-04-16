“We need some banger fights” - Burmese legend Aung La N Sang ready to bring the heat after re-signing with ONE Championship

Aung La N Sang is ready to bring the heat.

The Burmese legend recently re-signed with ONE Championship and he's already looking for a few explosive fights in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Aung La told Sportskeeda MMA that while he won't ever say he's the best fighter in the world, he'll always deliver a showstopping performance that fans will talk about long after the final bell rings.

"We need some banger fights, you know," said Aung La N Sang. "We need some exciting fights and that's all I bring, you know. I'm not going to say I'm the best at this and that, but I can guarantee you that every time I fight, I fight for the finish."

Aung La is one of the most influential fighters in ONE Championship, and the former two-division world champion has been producing highlights since he arrived in the promotion in 2014.

The former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion is 15-4 in the promotion with 13 of his wins coming by way finish.

Aung La is also on a strong run of form with three straight finishes, which culminated in a shocking second-round submission win over Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver.

Watch Aung La's entire interview below:

Aung La N Sang eyes return to the top of middleweight MMA division

During the 2010s, the middleweight and light heavyweight MMA divisions became synonymous with Aung La N Sang.

'The Burmese Python' captured the middleweight MMA world title in 2017 and eventually conquered the light heavyweight MMA throne the following year.

Although he ultimately relinquished his two world titles to Reinier de Ridder, Aung La remains committed to recapturing the middleweight strap.

Aung La said in an interview with ONE Championship that his goal at this stage in his career is to reclaim the world title he once held.:

"I don't care how long it takes, I'm still gunning for the title. And it's one of those things that I don't need to be in this sport anymore, but I want to be because I still have that hunger."

