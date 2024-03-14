“I’m still gunning for that title” - Burmese legend Aung La N Sang wants one final run at middleweight MMA throne

Aung La N Sang is hellbent on returning to the kingdom he once ruled over.

The Burmese legend is a former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion, and he’ll stop at nothing to once again be the king of the 205-pound division.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Aung La said reclaiming the ONE middleweight MMA world title would be the central focus at this stage in his career.

Aung La N Sang said:

“I don’t care how long it takes, I’m still gunning for the title. And it’s one of those things that I don’t need to be in this sport anymore, but I want to be because I still have that hunger.”

The 38-year-old is one of the greatest fighters in promotional history, and his explosive knockout-hungry style has captivated the global audience.

Aung La has 15 wins in ONE Championship and has an absurd 86.67 percent finish rate. He’s also in fine form, with three straight wins, and won in four of his last five fights.

The former two-division king is coming off two straight first-round knockout wins against Japanese legend Yushin Okami and Gilberto Galvao, and a stunning second-round submission win over Fan Rong at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver.

Reclaiming the middleweight MMA throne is Aung La N Sang’s main motivation

There isn’t much left for Aung La N Sang to achieve in his storied career, but that doesn’t stop him from improving his legend even further.

Aung La stressed in the same interview how important it is to regain the ONE middleweight MMA world title before he finally calls it a career.

He said:

“That’s the only reason why I keep fighting – to be champion again. That’s the only reason why I’m fighting still. I could retire now, but it wouldn’t be fun. It wouldn’t be fun for the ONE Championship middleweight division.”