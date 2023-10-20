"I feel for her" - UFC's decision to part ways with 12-fight women's vet with mixed reactions

Jennifer Maia is not part of the UFC anymore.

After competing in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 81 and suffering a decision loss to Viviane Araujo last weekend, the former flyweight title contender has fulfilled her contract.

The promotion has chosen not to extend her contract, making the 125-pound Brazilian a free agent. Maia initially joined the promotion in 2018 after defending her Invicta FC title twice and securing victories in six of her 12 bouts, including notable wins against Roxanne Modafferi and Jessica Eye.

Jennifer Maia's departure from the MMA promotion roster sparked a wide range of responses from the fans, igniting passionate discussions across the community.

One fan wrote:

"She decided not to re-sign with them at the end of her contract"

Another wrote:

"Whoa. She top 10 though, and almost won her last fight."

Check out some more reactions below:

"I'm sure she'll do fine in the PFL"

"I feel for her. She is very talented, but she is not usually involved in exciting fights. I wish her the best."

"What? Why? Not saying I was a huge fan but she’s one of the few actually decent fighters in flyweight"

"Didnt she literally just fight Saturday💀💀💀"

"Future PFL champion!"

"Damm !! Maybe she asked to leave . Thats wild"

"I use to pray for times like this"

