“I feel very hopeful” - Superlek’s confidence at its peak ahead of Denver showdown vs Jonathan Haggerty

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is feeling very confident ahead of his massive world title clash with two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty.

On June 28, 'The Kicking Machine' added another big win to his resume, delivering a dominant performance against rising Thai sensation Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in the ONE Friday Fights 68 co-main event in Bangkok.

Following his unanimous decision victory, inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Superlek addressed members of the media regarding his next appearance inside the Circle which will go down on Friday, Sept. 6 when he challenges 'The General' for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE 168: Denver.

At the ONE Friday Fights 68 post-fight press conference, Superlek said:

"Well, I’m very confident and I feel very hopeful about the fight with Haggerty. I’m really hoping I will win."

Already reigning as the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, Superlek could etch his name into the history books with a win over Haggerty in the United States, becoming the promotion's newest two-sport superstar.

Jonathan Haggerty primed to add Superlek to his growing hit list at ONE 168

As impressive as Superlek has looked in his last few outings, particularly against the likes of Rodtang and Japanese kicking legend Takeru Segawa, Jonathan Haggerty has looked downright unbeatable over the last year.

Starting with his earth-shattering knockout of Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 to win the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai belt, 'The General' shocked the world with a second-round finish of bantamweight MMA champion Fabricio Andrade seven months later to add the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title to his collection. He has since defended his Muay Thai crown against Felipe Lobo in a Fight of the Year contender at ONE Fight Night 19 that has to be seen to be believed.

Who leaves with 26 pounds of gold wrapped around their waist when two of ONE Championship's greatest strikers square off on combat sports' biggest global stage?

