“I feel more inspired” - Superlek excited to face new crop of flyweight contenders

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and former bantamweight Muay Thai king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand is hard at work, preparing for his inevitable comeback.
Superlek seeks redemption following a heartbreaking setback earlier this year, where he lost to six-foot-four-inch-tall phenom Nabil Anane via unanimous decision in January.
But to add insult to injury, Superlek lost his bantamweight Muay Thai gold on the scales prior to the fight.
Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Superlek says he's excited for some big challenges when he returns.
'The Kicking Machine' said:
"Well, I aim to fight in both divisions [flyweight and bantamweight] because, as you said, I still have the flyweight belt. And, you know, seeing new people getting contract in flyweight, I see Nong-O coming down to flyweight, seeing the division more stacked, I feel more inspired. It’s really fun."
Needless to say, fans can't wait to see Superlek back in action inside the ONE Championship ring in the soonest possible time, as 'The Kicking Machine' makes his way back to the world's largest martial arts organization.
Superlek Kiatmoo9 says it will require his best to beat Nabil Anane in rematch: "I need to be at 100 percent"
Thai superstar 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 assures fans he fully intends on returning and booking a rematch against ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane, and that the result will be different.
He told Nick Atkin:
"Yes. So, I really just want to come back after my recovery. You know, the rematch, I would say I can win, but I need to be at 100 percent. If I’m at 100 percent, the fight will be more fun and more entertaining. I just want to show fans a proper fight."
