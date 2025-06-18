“Refreshed both mentally and physically” - Rejuvenated Superlek ready for his redemption tour

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and former bantamweight Muay Thai king 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 of Thailand has taken the time he needed to get his mind and body right, following one of the most devastating setbacks of his career.

Superlek dropped a three-round unanimous decision to Algerian-Thai phenom Nabil Anane at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang last March, shortly after losing his bantamweight Muay Thai gold on the scales the night prior.

Needless to say, it was an unfortunate sequence for 'The Kicking Machine'.

However, Superlek says that after taking a short break, he's back in the right frame of mind and ready to get his redemption tour on the road.

Superlek told veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent interview:

"I think this break is doing a good thing for me. I feel more refreshed both mentally and physically. Once I’m back, I’d love to fight everyone who’s called me out. I just want to prove myself and I want to show them that I’m not a stepping stone for anyone."

Superlek still holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title, and he wants his bantamweight gold back, so expect to see the Kiatmoo9 representative back in action soon.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 ready to step back into the ring sooner rather than later: "I’m full of motivation"

Thai icon 'The Kicking Machine' Superlek Kiatmoo9 admits the recent loss to Nabil Anane stung very badly, but the 29-year-old also believes it's exactly what he needed to renew his focus.

He told Nick Atkin:

"This time I’m coming back with a lot of new motivation and new goals. I’m full of motivation this time. I see a lot of people have made so much improvement. And I see plenty of room for improvement for me."

